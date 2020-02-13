Watch: Aston Martin's luxurious DBX SUV previewed in Sydney

The newest, and arguably best looking luxury SUV has been revealed in Sydney, and New Zealand buyers will be among the first in the world to drive the new five-door five-seat super SUV.

Previewed to the public at the Bathurst 12 Hour, the DBX was unveiled with big numbers and modest but confident aspirations, given the success of the brand locally.

At $330,000, it’s targeted at potential buyers of the Bentley Bentayga, Lambo Urus or Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and the handful of pre-orders scheduled for delivery in 2020, combined with its global popularity, has pushed the waiting list to 12 months. “We’ve pre-sold 1800 units already in record time,” explains Patrik Nilsson, President, Aston Martin Asia Pacific. “It’s the fastest selling Aston ever.”

“Our research has shown that 73 per cent of current Aston Martin customers own an SUV [of another brand]… we didn’t have an offering,” explained Nilsson.

“It’s not necessarily the volume seller,” adds Aston Martin Regional Manager Kevin Wall, “but it’ll open up new markets for us. And the reaction has been excellent… though we’ve been telling our customers about it for five years.”

Speaking speed, the key numbers for the SUV include a 4.0L twin-turbo V8, making 405kW and 700Nm, good for 0-100km/h in 4.5 secs and a 290km/h top speed.

While the engine and nine-speed gearbox is supplied by Mercedes-AMG, the DBX is an all-new bonded aluminium platform, “We wanted it, look, feel, sound and drive like an Aston Martin, and it’s surprisingly roomy: I can sit behind myself,” says Swede Nilsson, who stands at 193cm. Indeed, it’s comfortable and cosseting, featuring frameless front and rear doors, two info screens with CarPlay, 64 different lighting colours, a 360-degree camera and the kind of touch and smell opulence expected from James Bond’s brand of choice.

A full panoramic roof is standard, and with all the safety features offered, a large 635 litres of boot space and 40:20:40 split-folding rear seat offers the versatility of everything from four golf bags to ski equipment. Options are rather eccentric and eclectic, and include a Moose-hunting gun cabinet, snow, polo and pet packs.

It’s very well specced, adds Wall. “Customers can choose their sound system upgrade, look and feel of the leather and the style of the 22-inch wheels.

The white, right-hand drive early prototype unveiled sure looked imposing in person, and not just ‘for an SUV’, dripping in carbon fibre details. Sunken on its lowest of seven height settings for on- or off-road, the DBX could be mistaken for a large sports hatchback, though its 95mm suspension range through six different modes keep it traditional and capable, even if the majority will likely never leave the road.

A whisker more than 5m long, it looked smaller in the Aston Martin Sydney showroom, possibly in part due to the lowered suspension.

“We’ve sold out our initial allocation in Aust/NZ,” added Nilsson. With demonstrators arriving in into showrooms as early as April, we can expect to car-spot customer DBXs on the road around June.

New Zealand is one of the first in the world to get the DBX due in part to its success here. “NZ waves the flag well above its average, because they have enjoyed world leading market share for at least the last seven years,” added Nilsson, who’s Kiwi connection includes a time living in Huntly. “In 2019, we were over 30 per cent of our stated target market. We’re very proud of this performance… NZ is just a total gem for us.”