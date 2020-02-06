Watch: Greg Murphy cuts incredible laps in the Lamborghini Huracán EVO

Testing a supercar such as Lamborghini's new Huracan EVO either requires a complete lack of respect for road rules, or access to a race track, and lucky for Sam Wallace, the Italian brand provided the latter.

While Sam may be pretty good behind the wheel, squeezing every last drop of performance out of the revised Huracan requires some serious talent, so Greg Murphy jumped in the hot seat and did just that.

The word 'evolution' or 'evo' is thrown around a lot in the automotive world, with the most significant car being Mitsubishi's iconic turbocharged Lancer. For the Huracan, EVO signifies a hard-core version that's built for the track.

An upgraded 5.2-litre V10 engine from the Performante model pumps out an impressive 470kW and 600Nm of torque at all four wheels. This is enough to shoot it to 100km/h in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 325km/h.

An impressive array of tech allows the EVO to stay one step ahead of the driver, and can predict what might be asked next. This system adjusts the suspension in order to provide maximum control under extreme loads.

An active torque-vectoring system allows the EVO to shift power to the rear wheels exclusively, which allows Greg Murphy to slide the rear around the tight turns of Hampton Downs.

Check out the full video with Sam and Greg Murphy above.