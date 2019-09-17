Watch: Moses Mackay joins Sam to test the $249,000 Aston Martin Vantage

Moses Mackay and Sam Wallace might not have had the best relationship when they shared the spotlight on Celebrity Treasure Island, but it looks like no neither of the two bought any beef back from their time in Fiji.

Despite the fact that Moses got the boot from the show just last night, the Sol3 Mio member didn't let any post-Treasure Island blues get in the way of enjoying the 2019 Aston Martin Vantage that Sam gave him for the day.

"It's got a very Barry White feel to it," says Moses after attempting to harmonize with the sultry engine note of the Vantage. We're not too sure that anyone has ever compared the Mercedes-Benz AMG twin-turbo V8 to the soul legend before, but it does make sense.

That soulful V8 power plant pumps out a whopping 375kW and 685Nm of torque to the rear wheels. This allows the British beast to make the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.6 seconds, before topping out at 315km/h.

Aside from the performance, Sam discovered that the Vantage isn't the greatest if you're a fan of big storage space. The glovebox is non-existent, and the boot is good for a few belongings, but you're not going to be fitting a whole lot in there.

When asked about price, Moses' guess of $100,000 was a little off the mark. This drop-dead gorgeous Vantage can be had from $249,000, which gives it some serious competition around that price point.

The new Porsche 911 and the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT can also be had for a similar figure, but as Sam said, "which of those cars would make you feel that special?"

