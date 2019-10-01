Watch: Sam tests the new Mazda3 on home soil

The pocket rocket that is the original Mazda GTX was a favourite among enthusiasts in New Zealand, and the Mazda3 that followed has been a favourite among everyone.

Since the Mazda3’s launch in 2003, the model has sold more than six million units globally, and it seems that the Japanese brand has left nothing on the table when it comes to this new Mazda3.

Complete with a sleek and simplistic design that covers the car from inside out, this sporty little hatchback proves that simple is sometimes better.

Under the hood sits a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine that produces 134kW, 252Nm, and can propel the hatch to 100km/h in just 8 seconds. "You don't need any faster than that," Sam explains.

The new Mazda3 showcases the next generation of the brand’s style focus, Kai concept, which shows “the interplay of light and shadow”. That is highlighted on the side panels that look concave.

Starting at $40,795, the Mazda3 GTX isn't the cheapest in its segment, but is its sleek looks and involved driving experience enough to put it ahead of the competition?

Check out Sam's full review above, and hear his final verdict on the new Mazda3.