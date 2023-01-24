RIDDEN: Moto Morini Seiemmezzo SCR review

Moto Morini may not be a household name amongst Kiwi motorcyclists, but it’s starting to look like it should be. The Italian brand recently entered the New Zealand market with the feature-packed X-Cape 650 adventure bike, which impressed with its premium components, LAMS classification and road poise. If the X-Cape was let down by anything, it was its extensive use of plastic, and this is something Moto Morini's latest model has remedied.

The new Seiemmezzo is based on the same chassis and engine combo as the X-Cape, but has a steel 16-litre fuel tank and stripped-back scrambler styling. It's a stunning bike to look at in any of its six colour options, which are split between the more street-focused STR and the scrambler-styled SCR variants.

As with the X-Cape, the 649cc parallel-twin engine is a smooth unit to ride and the fuelling for the EFI is almost flawless. There is plenty of power for overtaking manoeuvres and enough torque on hand to lift the front wheel if you’re feeling cheeky.

The key differences between the STR and SCR are limited. The STR acts as the entry point to the Seiemmezzo, as denoted by its alloy wheels, while the SCR gets tubeless spoked wheels, a high-mounted front guard and a fly screen behind the TFT dash. The saddles also come in different colours and finishes depending on which variant you choose.

Moto Morini's NZ importer, EuroMoto Co, had both an STR and SCR available when I collected the SCR, and I'll admit to being utterly lost in the stunning Rhine Red paint of the STR. This deep and lustrous hue immediately had me thinking of Mazda’s incredible Soul Red Crystal paint. It’s downright stunning on the STR and definitely the most eye-catching colour in the stable.

As lost as I got in the Seiemmezzo STR’s paint, the bike set aside for me was the scrambler version - the SCR. Cloaked in Field Green paint with a brown saddle, it looks like it’s ready to get down and dirty.

A low seat height of 810mm means both feet can firmly touch the ground, which will come in handy for newer riders attracted by the Seiemmezzo’s LAMS classification.

The backlit switchgear falls nicely to hand and both the clutch and brake lever are span-adjustable for a perfect fit. The TFT dash lights up with a Seiemmezzo-specific start-up screen and has the option to switch between STR and SCR modes. This changes the display of info with a blue scheme for the STR and orange highlights on the SCR. Unlike the X-Cape, the Seiemmezzo’s ABS cannot be switched off in either mode, making the STR and SCR modes aesthetic only.

While the brakes aren’t switchable like the Seiemmezzo’s more off-road-oriented sibling, Moto Morini hasn’t skimped on the hardware. The ABS utilises Bosch’s 9.1 Mb system, which thankfully isn’t too intrusive on the gravel roads you might be tempted to explore on the Seiemezzo.

Doing the actual stopping is a pair of 298mm discs clamped down by twin-piston Brembo calipers up front, while the rear is well taken care of by a 255mm disc and twin-piston Brembo caliper.

Overall the Seiemmezzo is a well-sorted package and performs well on NZ roads. If I had to call out one thing that could be improved, it’d have to be the seat, which isn’t particularly comfortable on longer rides. Being a one-piece unit, you can shift your weight around to alleviate any discomfort, but it could and should be better.

With seven dealers spread across all the main centres, the growing Moto Morini brand is worth a look if you’re wanting something different from the established players.

MOTO MORINI SEIEMMEZZO PRICE: $13,990

ENGINE: 649cc parallel-twin

POWER: 44.5kW/8250rpm, 54Nm/7000rpm

PROS: Premium touches galore, great styling, Brilliant TFT dash

CONS: Seat comfort, not as capable off-road as the X-Cape, I want it in Rhine Red!