Ranger Rover Evoque P300 HSE hits Kiwi tarmac

The Range Rover Evoque is the brand’s top seller. So, how do you improve on an SUV that is already popular? Simple. You chuck an HSE badge on it!

The Evoque has five R-Dynamic variants available here: the P200 S from $92,000; the P250 and D180 SE at $102,900, and the P250 and P180 HSE at $109,000.

There is also the First Edition P250, priced at $114,900 that has 21in alloys and comes in silver or grey. Finishing the lineup at $117,900 is the P300 HSE with the 48-volt hybrid electric engine.

Land Rover NZ’s general manager, Steve Kenchington, said the New Zealand variants of the Evoque would have an enhanced specification compared to global markets.

“Premium features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Meridian 380W stereo, keyless entry, heated front seats will be standard on the new Evoque range for our local customers,” he said.

The Evoque sits on an all-new platform with only the door hinges carried over from the previous model. It is also chock-full of new technology. Our favourite is the revolutionary clearsight rear view mirror (above) that works via a camera in the fin on the roof.

As Driven stated at the global launch in Greece earlier this year, and again during our NZ test drive, we loved the clearsight and are pleased the Jaguar XE sedan gets it, too.

For our original NZ drive, we had the First Edition with a four-cylinder Ingenium 2-litre petrol engine producing 184kW of power with 364Nm of torque, and paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

But we stepped things up power-wise with the HSE. It has a 2-litre turbocharged engine producing 221kW of power and an impressive 400Nm of torque, thanks to the 48-volt hybrid system.

It’s again paired with the nine-speed automatic transmission and is the fastest Evoque from 0-100km/h in 6.6s.

It starts at $117,900 but our model was specced up to $126,430 with its contrast painted roof, ambient lighting, roof rails ($2323) and money well spent on heated electric memory front seats ($1300). As standard was a panoramic roof, which made the cabin feel larger, and it sat on 20in alloys.

With the roof rails added, it gave the Evoque a more masculine appeal and could easily sit alongside sibling, the Range Rover Sport.

So it is worth spending that extra cash to get the HSE? We think yes, as the Evoque has been one of our favourite new vehicles this year, thanks the styling and the clearsight. But add more torque and power and you get more fun.

The five-door has a number of driving modes, with standard the most used onein town. If you are stuck in traffic, dial in eco but on the motorway hit dynamic mode. This delivers added punch in throttle responses, adding torque towards the rear and tightening body control.

You also get a raunchy reception from the petrol engine when you plant your foot on the accelerator, giving confidence with overtaking while handling around tight country roads shows it’s not a sport car but a large SUV. So, don’t be a wally — and respect the SUV.

As for off-road. Nothing could compare to the two-day route at the Greece launch when the Evoque even impressed locals with its capability on rural tracks..

Back in Auckland, even the most pitted of bitumen was easy for the Evoque HSE. And, yet again, the quiet cabin impressed.



