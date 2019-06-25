Sponsored: Sam Wallace takes the new Range Rover Evoque cross-country

It's very much the fashion of the day to produce vehicles that straddle different markets simultaneously. Whether it's practical wagons that double as sports cars, utes that moonlight as family cars, or off-roaders with luxury-car attributes.

But while some manufacturers are only just wading into this game, Land Rover have been doing it for years — specifically with a line-up of mud-loving 4x4s.

To see whether the British firm still 'has it', Sam Wallace hopped into the company's most urban-flavoured offering; the new Range Rover Evoque. The svelte and plush SUV has just landed in New Zealand, sporting elements inspired by its new Velar sibling coupled with familiar styling, off-road capability, and luxury tech.

You can check out Sam's take above, or read Driven's full road test by clicking here.