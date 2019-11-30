SUV buyer's guide part 3: the money-no-object family wagons over $100,000

The idea of diving into the 7-seater market sounds a little intimidating at first — not just because of the large size of the vehicles, but also because of the vast amount of options out there from just about every mainstream manufacturer.

To simplify matters, Driven created this comprehensive buyer's guide of every 7-seat SUV option currently available for sale in New Zealand.

Here we have it; the cream of the SUV crop. These are the 7-seaters that occupy the top tier, ranging from the most capable traditional off-roaders, to the most luxurious road-trip eaters, to models that do their best to look towards a greener future.

Volvo XC90

Choice is the word in the Volvo seven-seat range. In three models and three trim levels, Momentum, Inscription and R-Design, and a choice of engines; diesel D5, petrol T6 and plug-in hybrid T8, a choice of engines include a 2.0-litre turbo diesel and eight-speed auto with AWD, a twin-turbo 2.0-litre petrol/hybrid electric producing 246kW and using just 2.1l/100km, and up to 311kW with Polestar optimisation. Safety, a Volvo hallmark, includes third row curtain airbags. Click here for our Driven XC90 road test.

Engine: 2.0 twin-turbo diesel four

Power/torque: 173kW-311kW/400-680Nm

Economy: 2.1-8.5l/100km

Price: $101,900-$140,900

Lexus RX350L/RX450hL

It’s not all big V8s and rugged old-school tech at Lexus. There’s also the slick and silent RX range — specifically the 7-seater RX350L and RX450hL. These work off an elongated RX350 body shell (itself a model that was recently revised, check out our launch report), and come equipped with a super smooth 3.5-litre V6 (RX350L) and a hybrid-version of the same engine (RX450hL), respectively. Being a Lexus, it’s the little touches that impress — like the Yamaha-sourced wood and the exceptional Mark Levinson audio.

Engine: 3.5 petrol V6, 3.5 petrol hybrid

Power/torque: 216kW/358Nm, 193kW/335Nm

Economy: 10.2-6.0l/100km

Price: $109,500-$127,500

Land Rover Discovery

The waterproof Activity Key wrist strap is just the start of the many features in the three-model range Discovery, such as the kick to-open tailgate, that offers a seat for sporting events, and Terrain Response 2 that monitors driving response. Fully configurable seating offers up to 2406L of cargo space in two-seat mode, or a still-sizeable 258 litres in with all seven seats in use.

Read more: Sir Edmund Hillary special edition Land Rover revealed

Engine: 3l diesel/supercharged petrol

Power/torque: 190kW/500Nm, 250kW/450Nm

Economy: 7.5-10.9l/100km

Price: $115,900-$139,900

Toyota Land Cruiser 200

The pride of the luxury Toyota SUV fleet, the 200 Series offers both seven-seat (on run-out) and eight-seat options across its two model range, VX and Limited, with (new model) seats for three in the third row. A cool-box features in the flip-up centre console/armrest, though there’s also a 220v socket for coolers. With a 4.5-litre twin-turbo diesel V8, there’s 200kW and 650Nm through a six-speed, full-time 4WD and a 3500kg tow rating.

Engine: 4.5 twin-turbo diesel V8

Power/torque: 157kW/500Nm

Economy: 9.5l/100km

Price: $129,990-$133,990

Audi Q7

One of the original premium seven-seat SUVs, Audi’s Q 7 launched in 2006 and has been popular ever since to those with a solid budget. Currently running a normally aspirated 3.0-litre V6, it shares components with both the less expensive VW Touareg and more expensive Porsche Cayenne. If extra sportiness is a must, there’s also the SQ7 for $181,900 to consider. In the macho performance SUV wars, the SQ7 and its snorting 320kW/900Nm 4-litre twin-turbo V8 diesel are a bit of a forgotten gem. Combine that power with a suave, subtle Audi tuxedo and you have a beast made for traffic-light Grand Prix upsets.

Engine: 3.0l petrol V6, 4.0l twin-turbo V8

Power/torque: 160-320kW/500-900Nm

Economy: 5.8-7.6l/100km

Price: $117,400-$141,900

Mercedes-Benz GLS

A relative newcomer, the seven-seat Mercedes offers a lot more than just seven seats, with the premium badge association. The range starts at $123,000 plus on-roads for the ‘entry’ 3.0-litre V6, while the new 400d starts at $166,700 plus on-roads for a 3-litre V6 diesel. It comes with the option of massaging front seats (the best in the business) and the new infotainment console plus MBUX and “hey Mercedes” Siri-like system. An AMG model is on the horizon as well, featuring — among other things — a bonkers 850Nm of torque from a familiar 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8.

Engine: 3.0 turbo diesel V6

Power/torque: 243kW/700Nm

Economy: 7.7l/100km

Price: $123,304-$211,217

Nissan Patrol

When only the best and biggest Nissan will do, a 5.6-litre V8 is packed under Patrol’s bonnet, but only the top-spec Ti-L gets seven seats. Tri-zone climate control and second-row eight-inch screens look after passengers, as do the 13 Bose speakers.

Engine: 5.6-litre petrol V8

Power/torque: 298kW/560Nm

Economy: 7.1l/100km

Price: $127,500

Mercedes-Benz GLE

As the spiritual successor to the Mercedes-Benz M-Class, the all-new GLE rights plenty of its forefather’s wrongs. As we found out during our road test in August, it’s plush and car-like to drive, and it’s also loaded with all of the three-pointed star’s latest technology. Power-hungry buyers will gravitate to the more traditional inline six in the $139,900 400d, but the turbo-diesel four-popper in the foundation 300d is worth a closer look. Given the GLE’s considerable dimensions and the engine’s innocuous (read: small) 2.0-litre capacity, it does a stellar job.

Engine: 2.0l turbo diesel four, 3.0l diesel I6

Power/torque: 180kW/500Nm, 243kW/700Nm

Economy: 6.9l/100km, 7.7l/100km

Price: $128,200-$139,900

Range Rover Sport

The Range Rover Sport — flamboyant cousin to the Land Rover Discovery and Discovery Sport — isn’t necessarily the first SUV that comes to mind when one considers seven seaters. But, all models barring the flagship SVR have ‘5+2’ seating available as a $3,450 option. The waterproof Activity Key wrist strap is just the start of the many features present, which include a kick-to-open tailgate and a Terrain Response system that monitors driving conditions.

Engine: 3.0 turbo diesel V6, 4.4 diesel V8, 2.0 PHEV, 5.0 supercharged petrol V8

Power/torque: 177kW/500Nm–386kW/625Nm

Economy: 2.8-12.8l/100km

Price: $133,350-$183,350

BMW X7

Arriving in 2019 and the newest entry to the NZ market, the BMW X7 is basically a luxury 7 Series in an SUV, and brings three rows to the luxury brand with all the usual trappings such as second-row tablet/infotainment, electric blinds, LED sunroof and a centre fold-down section that allows easy access to the third row from within, or a one-touch button when standing outside. The third row is also well featured with its own climate control, big windows and a split-folding tailgate. Engines range from a six-cylinder to a twin-turbo V8, all passing through an eight-speed auto and all-wheel drive. Check out our road test of the X7 by clicking here.

Engine: 4.4 bi-turbo V8

Power/torque: 195-340kW/447/760Nm

Economy: 7.0-11.4l/100km

Price: $146,200

Lexus LX570

The biggest of the big Lexus’ runs a 5.7-litre petrol V8 producing 270kW and 530Nm, making it one of the kings of the SUV crowd. One-upping many in the class, the Lexus is actually an eight-seater, with rear seats that fold up/down from the each side. With rear entertainment screens and heated and cooled second row seats, the big Lexus is thirsty, as expected, but when venturing into this luxury territory, sometimes those crass factors don’t matter.

Engine: 5.7l petrol V8

Power/torque: 270kW/530Nm

Economy: 14.4l/100km

Price: $181,400

Tesla Model X

It’s full electric, it’s the fastest SUV in the world and it seats seven. With all-wheel-drive and a range of 565km, the Model X offers five, or cost-optional six ($9600) or seven-seat ($4800) configurations, and autonomous driving modes. Access to the rear seats is easy via gullwing doors, Falcon Wing doors in Tesla speak, and with a 5.037mm length, longer than many double-cab utes, there’s guaranteed cabin space… everywhere! Of course it’s electric, so say goodbye to petrol stations and fuel bills, with electricity charging costs around a quarter of fuel.

Read more: Tesla MOdel X road test — winging it

Engine: Dual electric motor, AWD

Power/torque: N/A

Economy: 0l/100km (it’s electric)

Price: $152,220 (over 3yrs)

Bentley Bentayga

When only the best will do, Bentley’s Bentayga tops the list of our luxury seven-seat SUVs on sale in NZ. There’s plenty of choice for the discerning buyer, with seat options from four-, five- or seven-seats, and a choice of V8 or W12 engine. Smooth as silk performance, but with surprise punch when summoned with the right foot. It's a grand understatement, but our original road-test headline still holds true — the Bentayga is "not your usual SUV".

Engine: 4.0l petrol V8, 6.0l petrol W12

Power/torque: 404kW/770kW; 320kW/447Nm

Economy: 8-13.1l/100km

Price: $285,000-$398,000

