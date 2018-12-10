The need for speed: testing the new Triumph Speed Triple RS

When it was launched in 1994, the Triumph Speed Triple opened up a whole new segment to the motorcycling market, that of the factory street fighter — a bike with a superbike-sized heart, but the riding ergonomics and lack of fairing of a standard motorcycle.

Fast forward to 2018, and the Speed Triple hasn’t lost any of its street-fighting attitude with the latest incarnation finally making its way to the New Zealand market.

It is now offered in two distinct flavours based on those seen on the Street Triple 765. Although displacement of the DOHC triple-cylinder engine remains the same at 1050cc, much has changed for the incoming Speed Triple.

The engine has 105 new parts to ensure that although it doesn’t have as many cubic centimetres as some of its contemporaries, the Speed Triple can still hang with the best and show them a thing or two.

Some updates the boffins at the Triumph factory in Hinkley gave the engine include a new, lighter crank gear, lighter Nikasil-plated aluminium cylinder liners, a smaller starter motor, plus lighter battery and alternator. As you can see, dropping weight was a consideration, and the new Speed Triple tips the scales 3kg lighter than the outgoing bike — with a dry weight of 189kg.

Thanks to engine massaging, power now sits 7 per cent higher than the previous generation Speed Triple, punching out a healthy 110kW, achieved at 10,500rpm, and backed by 117Nm of torque — up 4 per cent from last year — from 7150rpm.

A significant change for the 2019 bike is the inclusion of a 5-inch TFT dash unit over the combination analogue tachometer/LCD speedo that has adorned the Speed Triple for well over a decade. The unit is the same as found on the Street Triple we tested early this year, offering plenty of functionality to match its stylish looks.

Linked in with the TFT is a ride-by-wire throttle, which is becoming standard fare for the industry and in turn allows for up to five rider modes — the fifth being an RS exclusive Track mode.

Keeping that new-found power in check are 43mm upside-down forks on both variants of the new Speed Triple. There are Showa units for the S model and top-tier Ohlins NIX30 units for the RS model. Out back is a fully adjustable monoshock that matches the hardware found up front— a Showa for the S and a shiny gold Ohlins TTX36 for the RS.

In the braking department, the Speed Triple receives large 320mm twin front brake discs with Brembo 4-piston 2-pad M4.34 radial Monobloc calipers up front, which provide fantastic slow to the rest of the bike’s go.

That’s essentially where the core updates stop for the base S model Speed Triple, but you really start to see where your dollar goes further with the RS.

Backing up the phenomenal brakes on the RS — which in case you didn’t work it out already, replaces the Speed Triple R as the top dog — is the addition of cornering ABS thanks to a cleverly packaged inertial measurement unit that takes constant measurements of roll, pitch, yaw, lean angle and acceleration rates.

The RS also gets keyless ignition, which many owners will enjoy, not needing to pull their gloves off to start up the bike because they’ve left their key in their pocket.

Arriving at a packed Hampton Downs,where Triumph was hosting a free track day for owners of the brand’s bikes, I patiently waited for my turn on the new RS while reminiscing of my last stint at Hampton Downs on board a Triumph — the previous generation Speed Triple R.

After relearning the correct lines and braking points of the National Circuit at Hampton Downs on the base S model, it was my turn to jump on the new RS.

From the moment I rode out of pit lane and on to the track, it was clear that the upgrades the RS receives are mostly well worth the extra $3000 over the base bike.

The only disappointment was a lack of extra character from the RS’ factory-fitted Arrow exhaust pipes.

Although both Speed Triples offer the same 110kW of peak power, and are absolute rockets when you pin the throttle, the RS is undoubtedly quicker thanks to its factory-equipped quickshifter and higher quality suspension components.

But on the road, where the bike will spend 99 per cent of its time, both aren’t lacking in usable power. It wasn’t long before I started to genuinely worry for my licence as I rode the Speed Triple RS back to home base.

Thankfully, Triumph — unlike other manufacturers in the segment — has opted to equip the Speed Triple with cruise control from factory. This allowed me to set the speed to well within the legal limit.

The name of this bike says it all. It is a triple cylinder machine that is devastatingly quick, begging you to twist the throttle and unleash its full potential. If it was a person, it would be a young Tom Cruise, constantly uttering the words “I have a need, a need, for speed!”