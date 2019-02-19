Watch: take a tour of the new Mitsubishi Triton with Sam Wallace

So far, 2019 has been a good year for the three diamonds of Mitsubishi — and much of that stems from the launch of the new Triton double-cab ute.

Positive sales of the new pick-up, coupled with potent run-out deals on its predecessor, saw Mitsubishi jump to third in the overall Kiwi new-vehicle registration stakes, behind just Toyota and Ford. But, is the new Triton actually any good?

We've driven it before of course, having attended the global launch in Thailand. But tomorrow we will publish New Zealand's first full road test on the Triton — specifically on the top-spec 2.4-litre turbo-diesel VRX model.

In the meantime, certified petrol-head Sam Wallace is here to show you the biggest changes to the platform via a quick video tour of the Driven test car. Check it out above, and keep a lookout for our full road test in tomorrow's NZ Herald and online at Driven.co.nz.