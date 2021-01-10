Home / Reviews / Sam Wallace imports himself into the Subaru Forester X Sport

Sam Wallace imports himself into the Subaru Forester X Sport

By Driven • 10/01/2021
Search Driven for Subaru for sale
Looking for a deal on this vehicle? Chat to us now
Start Live Chat

Subaru’s new $47,490 Forester X Sport adds a flash of colour to the range. Orange in fact, with accents inside and out. On the exterior the front, side, rear underguard and roof rails all get the orange treatment, while on the interior, the orange features extend to the trim stitching.

It also shares the water repellent seat fabric first introduced on the Outback X.

The X Sport is powered by a 2.5-litre horizontally-opposed direct injection boxer engine and driven via Subaru's Lineartronic transmission with seven-speed manual mode. Maximum power is 136kW, with torque of 239Nm.

The all-wheel drive system includes X-Mode, which improves traction and handling, especially on low-grip surfaces like sand, mud or snow.

READ MORE

Towing capacity has now increased on all Forester models by 300kg to 1800kg.

The Forester X also rides on special black 18-inch alloys and sports black exterior detailing, including the driving light surrounds, headlight bezels and grille.

Check out the video above, as Sam Wallace heads off-tarmac in the Forester X.

Want to test drive this vehicle? Chat to us now
Start Live Chat
By Driven • 10/01/2021

Tags

Subaru
For Sale on Driven

More like this
Subaru XV Premium Subaru XV Premium
Subaru XV Premium

$31,990

Subaru XV Premium MY21 Subaru XV Premium MY21
Subaru XV Premium MY21

$44,990

Subaru Forester Premium MY21 Subaru Forester Premium MY21
Subaru Forester Premium MY21

$49,990

Subaru XV Premium MY21 Subaru XV Premium MY21
Subaru XV Premium MY21

$44,990

We Recommend