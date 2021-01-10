Sam Wallace imports himself into the Subaru Forester X Sport

Subaru’s new $47,490 Forester X Sport adds a flash of colour to the range. Orange in fact, with accents inside and out. On the exterior the front, side, rear underguard and roof rails all get the orange treatment, while on the interior, the orange features extend to the trim stitching.

It also shares the water repellent seat fabric first introduced on the Outback X.

The X Sport is powered by a 2.5-litre horizontally-opposed direct injection boxer engine and driven via Subaru's Lineartronic transmission with seven-speed manual mode. Maximum power is 136kW, with torque of 239Nm.

The all-wheel drive system includes X-Mode, which improves traction and handling, especially on low-grip surfaces like sand, mud or snow.

Towing capacity has now increased on all Forester models by 300kg to 1800kg.

The Forester X also rides on special black 18-inch alloys and sports black exterior detailing, including the driving light surrounds, headlight bezels and grille.

Check out the video above, as Sam Wallace heads off-tarmac in the Forester X.