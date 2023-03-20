Suzuki Vitara Hybrid first drive: a little electric help

Suzuki’s Vitara Hybrid has arrived, with the brand’s latest electrically assisted model joining the wider range as the brand looks to broaden its low emissions options.

With Suzuki New Zealand a core supporter of Triathlon NZ, we dropped by the National High Performance Centre based at the Avantidrome in Cambridge to sample the Vitara Hybrid before it hits dealer showrooms.

The Vitara Hybrid will be available in three different trim levels, with pricing starting at $39,990 for the entry-level JX Hybrid 2WD, which comes with a manual transmission. The automatic 2WD JLX trim bumps the price up to $40,990, while the 4WD JLX tops the range at $44,990. If you want two-tone paint you’ll have to add an $800 premium to those prices.

New Zealand’s Suzuki Vitara Hybrid is sourced from Europe, specifically Suzuki’s Hungarian plant, and is specced specifically for the Kiwi market.

That means interior tech carries over from the current 1.6-litre and turbo Vitara models, including the Android Auto and Apple Car play capable touchscreen infotainment unit. One small change likely to be noticed by current Vitara owners is that due to the European sourcing of the Vitara Hybrid, the indicator stalk is on the left of the steering column. Otherwise, the interior is standard Vitara fare with the upmarket JLX variants including synthetic leather and fabric two-tone seating, and the 4WD models gain Suzuki’s Allgrip Select System which offers Snow and Sport modes, as well as a hold and auto mode to make the most of the 4WD system.

Other handy electronics the Vitara Hybrid boasts include lane departure assist, adaptive cruise control and tyre pressure monitoring.

While manual transmissions are a rarity, it’s worth noting that the manual JX Vitara Hybrid outperforms the automatics by 0.6l/100km in claimed fuel economy. As with the current Vitara turbo, that fuel needs to be 95 RON or higher fuel due to its turbocharged 1.4-litre engine.

While Suzuki is capable of producing a pure EV or even a PHEV, the brand has chosen to move quietly into the electric game with mild-hybrids to keep vehicles within the brand’s goals of being an affordable automaker.

Unlike full hybrid systems, Suzuki’s doesn’t completely take over from the internal combustion engine when active. Instead, the 48-volt SHVS system electrically boosts performance to fill in the gaps in the power delivery of the engine to improve fuel efficiency. Less need to put your foot down naturally translates to better fuel economy.

The engine itself for the Vitara Hybrid is an evolution of the 1.4-litre Boosterjet Turbo which has seen a number of improvements for use with the hybrid system. The exhaust valves now feature hydraulic VVT while the intake VVT is now electronically controlled. Along with a new turbo from IHI, Suzuki has also improved the fuel system with a higher-pressure fuel system feeding new injectors.

The hybrid system itself comprises a 48v 8Ah lithium-ion battery which is fed by a 48v Hybrid Integrated Starter Generator. With that much voltage, there is also a 48v to 12v converter to keep the car’s electrics from cooking.

The Suzuki hybrid system is designed to help make the Vitara more drivable and use less fuel rather than take over spinning the wheels. Instead, the Hybrid’s ISG assists the engine with take-off and acceleration, reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions. The battery is then recharged by converting braking energy.

It’s a zippy little SUV, doing the 0-100km/h dash in 9.5 seconds, and in the hills behind Hobbiton, it was hard to think of the Vitara as a boring hybrid. In fact, it was quite a bit of fun.

While the peak power of the engine in the Vitara Hybrid is down to 95kW compared to the Vitara turbo’s 101kW, peak torque is now up from 220Nm to 235Nm. That’s good news for those wanting the grunt to use their Vitara for towing, with Suzuki also laying claim to a best-in-class braked tow rating of 1500kg.

Suzuki NZ expects big things from Vitara Hybrid. With the Swift Hybrid in part helping boost Suzuki Sales 13% YTD, Suzuki hopes Vitara Hybrid will soon make up a larger chunk of the brand’s overall sales here as the 1.6 litre Vitara is phased out of the market.

SUZUKI VITARA HYBIRD

ENGINE: 1.4-litre turbo-petrol four with 48v mild hybrid system

POWER: 95kW/235Nm

GEARBOX: 6-speed manual or automatic, 2WD or AWD

0-100KM/H: 9.5 seconds

CONSUMPTION: 5.0-6.0l/100km (3P-WLTP)

PRICES: $39,990-$44,990 (Clean Car Discount $2851-$1614)