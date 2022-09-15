Taking charge with new 2022 MG ZS EV, the cheapest EV in NZ

Looking for a deal on this vehicle? Chat to us now

The cheapest battery electric vehicle in New Zealand has had a facelift, offers more power, improved range, better tech and even modest towing – and it’s still the cheapest battery electric vehicle in New Zealand.

Today, MG literally took the covers off the new two-model range of the improved ZS EV, in front of media and guests at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Auckland.

With Country Manager Patrick Bourke, Technical Manager Cameron Morgan and even CEO MG Motor Australia and NZ, Peter Ciao in attendance, it’s clearly a big deal for the company, with over 1000 pre-orders.

“We’re making it easy to EV,” was the mantra advocated by Bourke and repeated throughout the presentation. Certainly the price point has been a big seller, as the second-best-selling BEV in 2021, the new model starts at $49,990 drive away for the Excite, and $53,990 for the Essence, a $1000 bump from its announced price back in March.

With market share growing from 2 to 3 per cent, MG’s seven-year warranty and 14 dealers shows confidence in its product, particularly for this ZS EV, first introduced locally in 2020.

A colour-matched closed grille is the key defining feature of the new model, along with its offset front-end charging port: the LED headlights are almost 50 per cent brighter, the aero style hubcaps hide 17-inch alloy wheels, with low rolling resistance Michelin tyres.

With NZ EV take-up well ahead of other markets MG is in, the ZS is a key model for the marque, and with this new version comes improved safety and tech, including a 10.1 infotainment screen, seven-inch virtual cluster - with some miniscule numbers that almost need a microscope to view – and a three modes of driving to tailor throttle control, along with an improved KERS system/button that adjusts the three levels of regenerative braking to almost one-pedal driving. Almost, as the regen is still not as aggressive as some.

Range is also up to 320km (from 263km), which was never threatened on our 150km launch drive from Auckland to Helensville and back.

Throttle response is strong and clearly different across three modes, and is briskly quick without being overwhelming, with power rising from 105kW to 130kW. Top speed, academically, rises from 160 to 175km/h.

The official tow rating is a modest 500kg, which is fine for small box trailers and weekend work, while there’s also the option of a V2L adaptor that plugs into the charging port and offers three-pin power out in the field.

There’s better battery management, intuitive A/C – despite the single-zone climate control – and the ability to take up to 80kW of DC fast charging.

New for the new model is an iSmart Apple or Android phone app that connects to the car and relays and controls charging information and allows for A/C control and cabin temperature presets and can lock/unlock.

Other key features include a 360 degree surround view camera, three Isofix points, panoramic sunroof on the top spec model that takes up 90 per cent of the roof area, a boot that ranges from 359-1187 litres depending on the 60/40 fold-down rear seats, and an AC home three-pin charger.

MG also offers its ChargeHub wallbox for a bespoke brand-matched product, with prices for it and the V2L to be confirmed.

On the drive, the MG ZS EV is a great package. Not perfect, but still great, The drive and powertrain and overall dynamics are solid in every area, and it’s nly let down by electronics: an overly aggressive lane-assist that feels like it’s grabbing the wheel from your hands, and a still clunky infotainment system that just isn’t as intuitive or easy as it should be, with a mix of tactile and touchscreen buttons that rarely seem to complement or make life easier. Putting on the heated seats, for example, takes navigation through the climate screen. Adjusting the fan speed or the temperature is easy and difficult at the same time, and the KERS regen figure on the dash feels like it’s in front size 4. And there’s no steering reach adjustment.

They are a small – not sour - gripes, however, and the 2022 MG ZS EV is a step forward for the model and the brand, and with the Clean Car rebate as the cherry on top, it becomes an appealing refined electric car, and a feeling of quality that belies its entry level EV price.

TEARDOWN

MG ZS EV

Price: From $49,990 ($41,365 after $8625 rebate)

Motor: Single motor, 51kWh battery

Power: 130kW/280Nm

Towing: 500kg

Range: 320km



READ MORE: EV Shootout, MG ZS vs Kia Niro vs Mini Electric vs Tesla Model 3

READ MORE: 2021 MG ZS EV review

MG ZS EV: Officially New Zealand's cheapest electric car