Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: Corolla crosses the road

The golden topics of high fuel costs and improved fuel economy are two key drivers for Toyota spreading its hybrid electrification across the entire range, and promoting its Corolla range as all hybrid. Putting aside the imminent GR Corolla for a moment, the new Corolla Cross fills a gap where some may not have even realized existed.

In a model range deliberately designed to cover every curtomer’s needs, Toyota has neatly positioned the new Corolla Cross in the pocket between its C-HR and the RAV4, the new high-riding Corolla replicating the offerings of the Yaris Cross.

It’s certainly destined for greatness, with NZ heading towards matching its 2021 yearly sales of 165k new vehicles, despite s softening second-half. And with SUV sales tripling globally over the last decade, and now representing 52 per cent of all vehicles sold in NZ, the Corolla Cross is aimed directly at the knocking off the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross from its small SUV kingdom.

While the Eclipse Cross’s PHEV tech gives it a clean car selling point, Toyota’s hybrid tech continues to offer its own advantages, such as no infrastructure needed, the need for fewer/smaller batteries, and the ability to drive it like any normal/non-electrified car. With over 46,000 hybrids sold in NZ, it’s proving a solid path.

With hybrid sales now representing 36-38 per cent of Toyota sales – 40 per cent is supply could be met – it’s a sign of the future, with the tech-leading Lexus brand now 80 per cent electrified.

Even the cost premium of a hybrid has almost been eliminated by the Government’s Clean Car Discount, with hybrids less likely to attract a future RUC.

It’s all good news for Corolla Cross, that launch with four models in the range, three trim levels, two drivetrains (FWD and AWD), and a $10k price range between them all, starting at $42k for the front-drive GX, through GXL and Limited, up to $52 for the AWD E-Four Limited, with all the usual spec levels and trip options afforded by the varying budgets such as 17-inch alloys on GX and 18-inch on GXL/Limited; the white-only GX is expected to be the big seller, with 40 per cent of sales. A first for the Corolla is the new infotainment system, with wireless AppleCarPlay and voice control for areas such as AC and audio. Top models also get the hands-free kick-to-open/close electric hatch.

The chassis the same basic GA-C platform as the C-HR and Corolla, while mechanically, Corolla Cross uses the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and 30kW motor in the engine bay and battery under the rear seats, for a performance or economy boost; though the rear suspension on the AWD models is wishbone, versus torsion beam, to enable room for running gear. The AWD versions also get a larger fuel tank (46l versus 36l for FWD), and larger range as a result, 870km over 750km.

In the AWD versions, the motor moves to the front, too, (re)allowing room for a spare tyre. It’s also the only Corolla to officially offer a tow rating, up to 750kg braked.

Our brief drive of the E-Four Limited and the GXL of 25km x 2 wasn’t a huge amount of time to experience the intricacies of Corolla Cross, but first impressions offer a very capable, very solid, typically Toyota package, with a surprisingly strong boost of power and performance from the electric-boosted 2.0-litre, with 0-100km/h in the low 8-second range.

With 3000 units expected to sell per year, given RAV4 sold 4600 last year, and Corolla Hybrid sold almost 2000 (Eclipse Cross PHEV sold 750), that alone is a sign that the Corolla Cross is big news and here to make a bigger impact.

Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

ENGINE: 2.0-litre petrol four, hybrid

POWER: 112kW engine, 135kW combined/190Nm

GEARBOX: E-CVT FWD/AWD

ECONOMY: 4.8-4.9l/100km

PRICE: $41,990-$51,990 (CCD $3109-$2851)

So what of Prius?

For the car that effectively introduced, pushed and promoted hybrid technology, the Prius may still be on sale in New Zealand, but its days are numbered. Toyota NZ plans to axe the Prius at the end of 2022, citing lack of demand, and reinforcing that the Prius, locally, has gone past what it was designed to do, showcasing hybrid technology as a credible powertrain, that’s now moved into the mainstream, of most Toyota models – the Prius C effectively becamse the Yaris Cross, says Toyota NZ. It will still be globally available, but the numbers aren’t adding up for Prius anymore, and the last remaining Prius Prime (PHEV) is the sole representation of the badge that became an icon for performance (if not exactly style) and a choice for many an Uber driver around the world. Mirai and its hydrogen technology could do for future mobility what Prius did 20+ years ago.