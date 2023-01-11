Toyota Corolla Cross Limited AWD review: is Toyota's new hybrid SUV on the money?

In one sense the modern New Zealand car market is quite singular: everybody seems to want SUVs (at least the people who don't want utes, but they're just like SUVs too). But in another sense it's very fragmented, with multiple variations on the SUV theme and a head-scratching array of specification options.

Enter the Toyota Corolla Cross, which fills a niche for buyers who want something very slightly larger than the C-HR and yet very slightly smaller than the RAV4. A fifth element in Toyota NZ's crossover catalogue, even before you consider the more heavy-duty off-road SUVs like the Land Cruiser series.

It's also the first "Corolla" SUV ever sold in NZ, which brings the Japanese maker's legendary family-car brand right up to date with 2023 tastes.

All a bit confusing though, right? We'd say free your mind by putting aside the Corolla connection; it doesn't really look or feel like its hatch namesake and the badge represents more of a marketing opportunity than anything. Sure, it's on the Corolla platform... but so is every other small-medium Toyota crossover.

Think of Cross as a smaller yet still-supremely-practical alternative to the RAV4, which is now actually quite a large SUV. Toyota's smaller SUVs, like Yaris Cross and C-HR, are built around style first and passenger space second (neither are very appealing if you're sitting in the back). Corolla Cross is more conventional looking, genuinely spacious inside for all and sporting a pretty decent and easily accessible 436-litre boot.

In fact, the Cross is arguably perfect for a family stepping out of the previous-generation (2013-18) RAV4: the new car is 110mm shorter, but with a similar wheelbase and better packaging.

The range is Toyota-comprehensive, with three specification levels and two powertrains, priced from $41,990 to $51,990. Our Limited AWD test car is right at the top of the tree; a $50k-plus Corolla. But size, technology and equipment aim to carry that price with confidence.

All Cross models have a new 2.0-litre engine with a hybrid system that's not conceptually different to the last two decades of Prius-and-company, but continuous improvement has brought lithium-ion battery technology (it's under the rear seat, by the way) that is smaller, lighter and better at recovering that precious regen-energy from braking and coasting. The front electric motor is also downsized, yet packs increased punch (83kW).

The equipment list is comprehensive, with Limited-specific features including automatic parking/360-degree camera, upgraded JBL audio, wireless phone projection and charging pad, eight-way power/heated front seats, heated steering wheel (that's luxury!), panoramic glass roof, power tailgate with "kick" opening and snazzier 18-inch alloys. The infotainment system is Toyota's latest and the interface is a massive step up from the brand's other models, with smooth, colourful graphics and decent processing speed. Expect to see it in other Toyotas as facelifts come around.

But the dynamic aspects of the Cross undermine the luxury aspirations a little. As always, the Toyota hybrid system is astonishingly efficient in urban driving, recapturing energy so quickly that below 50km/h in heavy traffic you're driving on electric power much of the time. So kudos to Toyota for yet another truly green family SUV for the school run; that 4.9/100km official Clean Car figure is entirely achievable in city driving.

In faster driving, the Cross is less appealing. Undeniably smooth on the motorway, but when extra acceleration is required or winding roads beckon there's that familiar CVT flaring; and of course, the e-CVT for Toyota's hybrids doesn't have the perkier fixed-gear start function. Really, it's better to drive on the torque of the hybrid system and leave the powertrain relatively unstressed.

Nor is the cabin architecture especially sumptuous. Loaded with equipment, yes, and ergonomically sound with crisp and colourful digital instrumentation, but it doesn't have the bespoke feel of the C-HR or the chunkiness of the RAV4. There's leather-accented upholstery and some soft stuff on the dash, but much of the plastic trim is hard and shiny, attracting dust and fingerprints.

No complaints about occupant space though, especially in the back: the view out is good and the legroom generous. The seat is split 60/40 and an easy fold for cargo-carrying, although the load-through from the boot is not completely flat: there's a little step up to the (folded) seatbacks. Toyota provides a little flap to cover the gap, so you don't catch your luggage. Looks tidy, too.

AWD is an option that you can only have on this Limited model, for an extra $3000. Should you? It really depends what you plan to do with your Cross. Toyota's E-Four remains a clever system, employing a separate 30kW electric motor on the rear axle (there's no mechanical connection) to create fast-acting and precise AWD when required; it's especially good on gravel or snow. The AWD also gets more sophisticated double-wishbone rear suspension, compared to the torsion bar on the FWD versions. So it's all very good tech.

But the Cross is no road warrior in terms of performance or handling, so if you're not planning to go off-tarmac regularly you're not going to get a lot of benefit from the AWD. While the trick rear suspension does make the Cross more fluid over bumpy Kiwi roads at higher speeds, it's not really a press-on kind of car: it's built for comfort and steady-state driving, with safe understeer building as cornering speeds increase. And the AWD model doesn't have room for a spare wheel, instead offering a "tyre repair kit".

Confusing it may be, but you can see how the Corolla Cross was a no-brainer for Toyota NZ. It's a well-thought-out and executed package, if lacking the flair of the Yaris Cross or C-HR, and presents the latest evolution of Toyota's proven hybrid technology.

For our money though, the Cross makes more sense the lower down the range you go: the modest dynamics and humble interior design don't quite rise to the challenge of a flagship model like the Limited, but solid engineering, ease of use and practicality make the GX/GXL seem like a lot of crossover for the money - especially when you consider that Toyota's full suite of safety assists are standard across the range.

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS LIMITED AWD

ENGINE: 2.0-litre petrol engine with hybrid lithium-ion battery and dual electric motors

POWER: 146kW (combined)/190Nm (petrol engine)

GEARBOX: Continuously variable transmission, AWD

CONSUMPTION: 4.9l/100km, CO2 112g/km (3P-WLTP)

PRICE: $51,990