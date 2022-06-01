Tri-motor surprise: Audi's high-performance e-tron S Sportback tested

When it comes to turbocharged vehicles, the general rule is that more boost equals more fun. But what about electric vehicles; do more motors mean more fun? Up until now this hasn’t been a common question in the EV space, as for the most part, economical EVs have just a single motor, and performance EVs get two motors.

So with just these two options on the table, then the answer to my first question would be a resounding ‘yes’ – but what about if you throw a third motor into the mix?

This palaver comes courtesy of Audi’s new e-tron S Sportback, which is the high-performance version of the first electric SUV the brand brought to the country. On paper, the Audi is a very impressive machine, offering 370kW, and up to 973Nm of torque, which will send it too 100km/h in 4.5 seconds.

Unlike other dual-motor EVs, this Audi is somewhat special, as having three electric motors gives it the ability to split torque better than any other vehicle on the market. With one motor on the front axle, and the other two powering each rear wheel. Given that these electric motors are far more advanced than any sort of traditional differential, the torque splitting that goes on back there is mind-boggling.

At $189,900, the Sportback S is most expensive of the four electric Audi SUVs currently offered in New Zealand, but is it really worth the $49,000 premium over the entry-level Sportback?

On the road, this Sportback S offers more of a relaxed drive than anything. Though the acceleration is brisk, it’s not violent like the RS e-tron GT with its sub four-second 0-100km/h time. It feels more composed, and considering that it tips the scales at a touch over 2.6-tonnes, this doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Like any good S-badged Audi, engaging ‘Dynamic’ mode turns it into a playful beast, and with almost 1000Nm on offer, it’ll carve through corners like a sports sedan. I genuinely think that it would give the new RS3 a run for its money on any New Zealand back road.

As an everyday EV, the Sportback S works well with up to 378km of range offered off a single charge. The charging stats are impressive as well, with a maximum AC rate of 11kW, and a maximum DC rate of 150kW.

On the inside, it’s quite a modern affair with Audi’s new virtual cockpit. This means it gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that sits above another 8.6-inch screen that’s used dedicated to the climate control system.

As a family-friendly SUV, the Sportback offers plenty of room in both rows of seating, but due to its coupe-like sloping roof, second-row headroom could be an issue for taller folk. Despite its performance nature, the front ‘sports’ seats aren’t overly bolstered, but still provide a decent amount of support.

High end performance EVs are in a strange spot at the moment, as the market still seems to be warming to the idea. Between the e-tron S Sportback and the RS etron GT, Audi seems to have the most saturation, and then there’s the Porsche Taycan, and those Teslas. BMW recently launched the iX M60, and we can expect to see that in the country within the year, but starting at $238,900, it’s almost in another league entirely.

It’s clear that this e-tron S Sportback is a luxury EV first, and a driver’s car second. But in saying this, it shouldn’t be discounted as there is still plenty of fun to be had when almost 1000Nm is on offer.