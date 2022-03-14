Ultimate PHEV guide: every plug-in hybrid electric car and SUV you can buy in New Zealand

Electrified vehicles are a hot topic in New Zealand, thanks to rising fuel prices, increasing climate change awareness and the Government's focus on a Clean Car Standard that impacts both consumers and the industry. More buyers than ever want to move to electrified vehicles, but where do you start?

DRIVEN is here to help, with a complete guide to every electrified vehicle on sale in NZ. Below, we deliver the need to know information on every Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) currently available, arranged from lowest to highest price.

A PHEV is a car or SUV that combines plug-in electric power with an internal combustion engine. The battery is smaller than you'd find in a pure-electric car, typically designed for the daily commute after an overnight recharge: range could be anywhere from 30-100km.

When the battery is depleted, the vehicle operates as hybrid, meaning you can simply refuel with petrol or diesel until you have the chance to plug in again.

Note we haven't quoted overall fuel consumption figures for PHEVs, mostly because the official figures are hard to make sense of: they are calculated on a set cycle but take into account a full battery charge over 100km, so they tend to be extremely low: typically less than 2l/100km, which is not achievable in hybrid mode over longer distances.

So the fuel economy of a PHEV really depends how you use it and how often you charge; but check our individual reviews via the links for more information on the characteristics of each model.

Remember that any new PHEV sold under $80,000 also qualifies for the Government's $5750 Clean Car Discount, which goes straight back to the buyer after purchase.

KIA NIRO PHEV

Niro is Kia's electrified-only medium SUV and the Korean maker pretty much has all those bases covered: it's available as a petrol-electric hybrid (no plug), a pure-electric BEV and the range you see here: PHEV.

The latest model, heavily updated and completely restyled for 2022, features the same 1.6-litre petrol engine as the hybrid version, but matched with an 11kWh plug-in battery to give a claimed 59km EV range.

Price range: $53,990-$68,990 Powertrain 1.6-litre petrol four with 11kWh battery, FWD Power 134kW/265Nm (combined) EV range 58km

MG HS PLUS EV

Despite the slightly confusing name, the HS "Plus EV" is indeed a PHEV, putting a petrol/plug-in powertrain into a medium-SUV family package.

Available only in Essence specification, the HS is notable for a generous electric-only range of 63km and a comprehensive list of active safety equipment. It's also the fastest MG you can buy and one of the most affordable PHEVs on the market.

Price: $52,990-$57,990 Powertrain 1.5-litre turbo-petrol four with 17kWh battery, FWD Power 189kW/370Nm (combined) EV range 63km 0-100km/h 6.9 seconds

MITSUBISHI ECLIPSE CROSS PHEV

Mitsubishi has cleverly transferred the powertrain of the best-selling Outlander PHEV into the smaller Eclipse Cross, with perfect timing for Kiwi buyers to take advantage of the Clean Car Discount. Result: best-seller status.

Now that there's an all-new Outlander, the Eclipse Cross is one step behind in PHEV technology. But it's also a lot more affordable, more suitably sized for urban buyers and still offers proven plug-in credentials, including Mitusbishi's excellent twin-motor Super All Wheel Control (S-AWD) system.

Price range: $52,990-$59,990 (special offer at time of publication) Powertrain 2.4-litre petrol four with 14kWh battery, AWD Power 94kW/199Nm, EV range 55km

FORD ESCAPE PHEV

Ford NZ offers its Escape PHEV in two versions: an entry model and the ST-Line X. But both share the same powertrain essentials: a 2.5-litre Atkinson Cycle petrol engine, supplemented by a 14kWh battery pack that gives 56km electric-only range.

The PHEV is the most eco-friendly of an expanded Escape range for NZ: there are also conventional ICE models and a range of full hybrid ("FHEV" in Ford-speak) models. Note that the PHEV remains FWD only, while the other powertrains are also available with AWD.

Price range: $62,990-$68,990 Powertrain 2.5-litre petrol four with 14kWh battery, FWD Power (combined) 167kW EV range 56km 0-100km/h 9.2 seconds

MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER PHEV

The Outlander is arguably the model that has introduced more NZers to plug-on motoring over the past decade than any other - not least because it packages EV technology in a practical family SUV package, at mainstream prices.

The first complete model change brings a huge increase in electric-only range - a claimed 84km, putting the Mitsubishi right near the top of the PHEV market for EV capability. Another major change is the provision of seven seats in all but the base LS; previously, the PHEV missed out on the third row from the petrol/diesel Outlanders due to the packaging requirements of the electric powertrain.

Price range: $60,990-$73,990 (special offer at time of publication) Powertrain 2.4-litre petrol four with 20kWh battery, FWD Power 98kW/195Nm (petrol), 85kW/255kW (front electric), 100kW/195Nm (rear electric) EV range 84km

SKODA OCTAVIA iV

Skoda's ubiquitous mid-sizer has gained PHEV power for 2022. The focus is on the popular wagon with the new model (launched last year), although the sedan (it's a liftback, really) is also still on the books.

Significantly, Skoda is serving up the Octavia iV (the brand's badge for electrified models) as both a mainstream Style model and the high-performance RS.

Price range: $69,990-$75,990 Powertrain 1.4-litre petrol four with 13kWh battery, FWD Power 150kW/350Nm or 180kW/400Nm (combined) EV range 60km 0-100km/h 7.5-7.0 seconds

MINI COUNTRYMAN HYBRID

While Mini's BEV technology goes into the smallest three-door model, the PHEV duties are assigned to its largest: the Countryman small-medium SUV, which pairs the fizzy three-cylinder petrol engine with a plug-in battery pack.

The electric-only range is modest by modern standards, but sufficient for city commuting. And one of the big draws of the PHEV powertrain is performance and a clever AWD system, with the petrol engine driving the front wheels and the electric motor at the back (so yes, in EV mode this a RWD Mini).

Price: $74,540 Powertrain 1.5-litre turbo-petrol four with 10kWh battery, FWD Power 165kW/385Nm (combined) EV range 42km 0-100km/h 6.8 seconds

SKODA SUPERB iV

Skoda's Superb became instantly famous when it was selected as the new petrol car for the NZ Police. And then again when the new PHEV version started a trial as part of the Police fleet.

While Team Blue sticks with the Superb wagon, the iV is available for non-law-enforcement buyers in both sedan (with a hatch) and wagon body styles. All have the same powertrain and 15kWh battery pack, giving a generous 62km EV range.

Price range: $75,990-$79,990 Powertrain 1.4-litre petrol four with 15kWh battery, FWD Power 160kW/400Nm (combined) EV range 62km 0-100km/h 7.8 seconds

KIA SORENTO PHEV

Kia has done a lot to advance the PHEV cause by offering a plug-in hybrid version of a vehicle type that Kiwis absolutely love: a seven-seat SUV, the Sorento. It even retains the AWD system of its petrol and diesel siblings.

The EX manages to duck under the $80k cap for the Clean Car Discount, while the Premium is $11k over - but serves up a wealth of high-tech and luxury equipment, including remote parking (yes, from outside the car) and the Blind View Monitor system that gives you a high-res video of the side of the vehicle in the instrument panel when changing lanes.

Price range: $75,990-$90,990 Powertrain 1.6-litre petrol four with 14kWh battery, AWD Power 195kW/350Nm (combined) EV range 57km

MERCEDES-BENZ A 250 e

Mercedes-Benz's EQ-badged BEVs are its glamour electric models, but the German maker also boasts a wide range of PHEVs. The entry point is a plug-in version of the A-class hatchback, matching the 1.3-litre petrol with a very generous battery for an impressive 76km EV range: small car, big PHEV capability.

DC fast-charging capability is far from a given with PHEVs, but the A250e is also available with this facility - albeit as an option at $1990 (including a five-metre cable suitable for public stations).

Price: $77,800 Powertrain 1.3-litre petrol four with 14kWh battery, FWD Power 118kW/250Nm (combined) EV range 76km 0-100km/h 6.6 seconds

VOLKSWAGEN MULTIVAN T7

Hang on, isn't this a van? Well yes, but mostly no. Volkswagen's Transporter series is splitting into different model lines and the all-new Multivan T7 is very much designed as a passenger vehicle; it's even based on the company's MBQ platform, the same as a Golf or Skoda Octavia.

Speaking of Octavia, that's where the Multivan gets its PHEV powertrain from, bringing a 1.4-litre petrol engine together with a modest 13kWh battery for 50km electric range. VW NZ worked hard to get the entry Multivan under $80k to secure the $5750 Clean Car Discount, but there are also mid-range Life and limited-run flagship Energetic (that's the one with the fancy two-tone paint) versions.

Price range: $78,800-$106,000 Powertrain 1.4-litre turbo-petrol four with ??kWh battery, AWD Power 160kW/350Nm (combined) EV range 50km

HYUNDAI TUCSON PLUG-IN HYBRID

Hyundai's Tucson medium SUV has diversified into electrification substantially in recent times. Formerly an ICE-only model, it's now available in a variety of hybrid configurations, both HEV and PHEV, FWD or AWD.

The PHEV is exclusively AWD, but comes in Entry or Elite specifications. No luck for those looking for the $5750 PHEV Clean Car Discount, though; while the Tucson has traditionally been a very mainstream SUV, in plug-in guise even the entry version falls just over the $80k price cap.

Price range: $83,990-$89,990 Powertrain 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four with 13.8kWh battery, FWD Power 195kW/350Nm (combined) EV range 50km

PEUGEOT 3008 HYBRID4

Peugeot has a brace of rebate-friendly BEVs for NZ: the e-208 hatchback and the e-2008 compact SUV. Think of the 3008 HYbrid4 PHEV as a larger, more luxurious and more premium product. A faster one, too: it's the most powerful Peugeot ever sold in NZ and currently the quickest in the range, with 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds.

The PHEV power is complex but also multi-talented. There are dual electric motors for when maximum power/traction is required, although only the rear is employed in EV mode.

Price: $89,990 Powertrain 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four with 13kWh battery, AWD Power 220kW/520Nm (combined) EV range 50-60km 0-100km/h 5.9 seconds

LEXUS NX 450h+

For a long time Lexus has been all about hybrid vehicles. But now Toyota's luxury brand is starting to embrace plug-in powertrains: the compact UX300e BEV was first, and now have a PHEV version of the brand new medium-sized NX SUV.

Available only as a top-specification F Sport, the NX PHEV provides impressive power and is one of the new generation of plug-in hybrids that are offering greatly increased EV range - a claimed 87km for this model.

Price range: $111,100 Powertrain 2.5-litre petrol four with 18kWh battery, AWD Power 227kW (combined)/227Nm (combined) EV range 87km 0-100km/h 6.3 seconds

HYUNDAI SANTA FE

The Santa Fe is substantially more expensive than its sister Kia Sorento model, but that doesn't stop it consistently being NZ's top-selling seven-seat SUV.

The Santa Fe PHEV shares its powertrain with the equivalent Sorento, offering over 50km of zero-emissions driving range on a full charge and sprightly performance when petrol and electric are working together in hybrid mode. It comes only in Elite specification, with AWD as standard.

Price $109,990 Powertrain 1.6-litre turbo-petrol four with 14kWh battery, AWD Power/torque (combined) 169kW (combined)/350Nm EV range 58km (WLTP) 0-100km/h 9.0 seconds

MERCEDES-BENZ C 350 e

The pure-electric EQ models have had most of the glory so far, but Mercedes-Benz has offered a range of PHEV models for some time now. The all-new C 350 e - the first plug-in to be based on the latest-generation C-Class - has some specs to really shout about.

For a start, it's substantially quicker than any other mainstream C-Class, with 0-100km/h in 6.1 seconds. But it also boasts one of the biggest EV ranges of any PHEV, with a claimed 100km on a full charge (DC charging is also available). It can even be driven in BEV-style "one pedal" mode.

Price: $111,200 Powertrain 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four with 25kWh battery, RWD Power 230kW/550Nm (combined) EV range 100km 0-100km/h 6.1 seconds

BMW X3 xDRIVE30e

BMW's medium-sized SUV has evolved into an incredibly diverse model: everything from entry models to performance to a pure-electric version.

The X3 PHEV goes for a blend of performance and economy, with a relatively powerful four-cylinder petrol engine and 12kWh battery that gives a claimed 41km EV running: average by segment standards but still suitable for the typical Kiwi commute. The X3 PHEV is also notable for retaining xDrive AWD (the BEV is RWD only).

Price $113,200 Powertrain 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four with 12kWh battery, AWD Power/torque (combined) 215kW/420Nm EV range 41km 0-100km/h 6.1 seconds

RANGE ROVER EVOQUE P300e

This generation of "baby" Rangie embraced mild-hybrid technology at launch, but it's since gained full plug-in power by combining a small-capacity 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 15kWh battery pack, to give 55km electric range and brisk performance in hybrid mode: 0-100km/h in 6.4 seconds.

The P300e is actually the most powerful Evoque you can buy, by some margin: up 43kW up on the P250 turbo-petrol. With that and the extreme fuel economy potential of PHEV technology in mind, the $5k premium doesn't look bad at all.

Price: $118,900 Powertrain 1.5-litre petrol four with 15kWh battery, AWD Power 227kW/540Nm (combined) EV range 55km 0-100km/h 6.4 seconds

VOLVO XC60 RECHARGE

The XC60 has long offered PHEV power, but the latest model has evolved into a high-performance, high-tech SUV.

Not only is the powertrain clever, with the petrol engine driving the front wheels and the electric motor the back, but the XC60 was also the first car in the world to have a fully integrated Google operating system.

Price: $120,900 Powertrain 2.0-litre turbo and supercharged 2.0-petrol four with 19kWh battery, AWD Power 233kW/400Nm (petrol), 107kW/309Nm (electric) EV range 54km 0-100km/h 4.8 seconds

RANGE ROVER VELAR P400e

Land Rover offers the Range Rover Velar P400e in two specifications, SE and HSE, both with the same powertrain. A four-cylinder petrol engine is matched to a relatively large 17kWh battery; it's a very close relation to the Jaguar F-Pace P400e under the skin.

EV-only range is a competitive 53km, but the Velar's trump card is DC fast-charging capability with a maximum rate of 32kW, meaning you can "fill" the battery at a public station to 80 per cent or beyond in half an hour.

Price range: $139,900-$149,900 Powertrain 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four with 17kWh battery, AWD Power 297kW/640Nm EV range 53km 0-100km/h 5.4 seconds

VOLVO XC90 RECHARGE

The XC90 was the pioneer for Volvo's "Twin Engine" PHEV technology and continues to evolve.

The XC90 Recharge puts plug-in hybrid power into a premium-feeling seven-seat family package. The petrol engine drives the front wheels, the electric motor the back, meaning it can operate as a FWD, RWD (when in EV mode) or AWD.

Price range: $149,900 Powertrain 2.0-litre turbo and supercharged 2.0-petrol four with 19kWh battery, AWD Power 300kW/640Nm (combined) EV range 46km 0-100km/h 5.6 seconds

MERCEDES-BENZ E 300 e

It's now somewhat overshadowed by the longer-range PHEV version of the latest C-Class, but those that want a plug-in Benz sedan with more presence and space, the familiar E 300 e four-door continues.

The petrol engine is "only" a four-cylinder, but the combined outputs of combustion and electric power give this large car suitably brisk performance - and well as the potential for silent urban running that very much suits a luxury sedan.

Price: $149,900 Powertrain 2.0-litre petrol four with 14kWh battery, RWD Power 210kW/700Nm (combined) EV range 50km 0-100km/h 5.7 seconds

LAND ROVER DEFENDER P400e

Yes, even Land Rover's highly functional 4x4 hero can be had with PHEV power now. As with so many Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) plug-ins, it matches a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with a plug-in battery pack and brings DC fast-charge capability. See also Range Rover Velar and Jaguar F-Pace.

Land Rover is very firm on its PHEVs being just as capable off-road as their conventional stablemates and it's impressively quick. The P400e looks almost identical to any other Defender too, although there are a couple of compromises with electric power: you can't have the P400e as a short-wheelbase 90, there's no room for third-row seating and the electric Defender is 500kg on tow capacity. But can still haul an impressive 3000kg.

Price: $152,900 Powertrain 2.0-litre petrol four with 15kWh battery, AWD Power 297kW/640Nm (combined) EV range 44km 0-100km/h 5.6 seconds

JAGUAR F-PACE P400e

The F-Pace P400e uses the same PHEV powertrain as the Range Rover Velar P400e (hence the shared nomenclature), but it starts in higher HSE specification - which means it starts at a higher price.

Performance and EV range are competitive with other modes in this segment, although as with the Velar, the Jaguar makes pure-electric driving a little more convenient with DC fast charging capability for the battery - so you can charge at up 32kW on a public station using its BEV-like CCS port.

Price: $159,900-$169,900 Powertrain 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four with 17kWh battery, AWD Power 297kW/640Nm EV range 53km 0-100km/h 5.3 seconds

BMW X5 xDRIVE45e

The X5 was one of the original premium SUVs and continues to serve up a huge array of specification options: everything from sensible diesels to high-performance M-cars.

The latest X5 PHEV is notable for its large plug-in battery: at 24kWh it's double that of many other BMW PHEV models, resulting in a very impressive 77km EV range. You can also think of the X5 xDrive45e as more of a "performance hybrid", with the battery pack matched to a grunty 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine and AWD.

Price $161,900 Powertrain 3.0-litre turbo-petrol six with 24kWh battery, RWD Power/torque (combined) 290kW/600Nm EV range 77km 0-100km/h 5.6 seconds

PORSCHE CAYENNE E-HYBRID

Plug-in technology has broadened across the Cayenne SUV range to encompass two petrol engines (V6 and V8) and two body styles (the standard "wagon" and coupe).

The V6 variants put more of an emphasis on economy, while the flagship Turbo S E-Hybrid delivers the ultimate in performance, with 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds (but can still offer 47km of zero-emissions driving).

Price range: $175,900-$320,900 Powertrain 3.0-litre turbo-petrol V6 or 4.0-litre turbo-petrol V8 with 18kWh battery, AWD Power 340kW/700Nm or 500kW/900Nm (combined) EV range 47km 0-100km/h 5.1-3.8 seconds

RANGE ROVER SPORT P440e/P510e

The all-new (full-sized) Range Rover has embraced electric power like never before - keep reading for that one - so it's only natural that the smaller Range Rover Sport, based on the same platform and electronic architecture, should follow.

The Sport PHEV arrives in NZ with a choice of two hybrid powertrains, both with Land Rover's Ingenium six-cylinder petrol engine under the bonnet. As with the larger Rangie, both have massive (for a PHEV) 32kWh battery: enough for 88km of "real-world" driving says Land Rover, or an official 113km. DC fast charging is standard.

Price range: $214,900-$244,900 Powertrain 3.0-litre turbo-petrol six with 32kWh battery, AWD Power 324kW/620Nm or 375kW/700Nm (combined) EV range 113km 0-100km/h 5.5-5.2 seconds

PORSCHE PANAMERA E-HYBRID

Porsche's luxury five-seater has long been a proponent of hybrid and plug-in technology. In the the current generation it includes both 4 and 4S models, in sedan or Sport Turismo (wagon) body styles.

It's not completely about economy. The E-Hybrid range is topped by the Turbo S, which rockets to 100km/h in 3.2 seconds and can hit 315km/h.

Price range: $234,700-$392,400 Powertrain 2.9-litre turbo-petrol V6 or 4.0-litre turbo-petrol V8 with 14kWh battery, AWD Power 340kW/700Nm, 412kW/750Nm or 515kW/870Nm (combined) EV range 53-56km

RANGE ROVER P510e

The all-new fifth-generation Range Rover is doing all kinds of new things, including bringing electric power into the powertrain mix for the first time. And doing it in comprehensive style, across short and long-wheelbase, HSE, Autobiography and SV models.

The new plug-in powertrain pairs a six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a monster 38.2kWh battery to give a claimed EV range of 100km, or 80km “real world” – enough to cover 75 per cent of all Range Rover journeys, based on the company’s owner-data from the previous model. To put that battery size in perspective, a Mini Electric has a 35kWh unit – and that’s a pure-electric vehicle. Luckily, the PHEV battery is also DC charge-compatible.

Price range: $274,900-$364,900 Powertrain 3.0-litre turbo-petrol six with 38kWh battery, AWD Power 375kW/700Nm (combined) EV range 100km

FERRARI SF90

Ferrari's first-ever production PHEV (or EV of any kind) is also its most powerful road car and an unashamed technological showcase.

The SF90 is available in either Stradale (coupe) or Spider (convertible) models, both with an F8 Tributo-derived mid-mounted V8 and three electric motors: one at the rear and one for each front wheel. It's full of Ferrari-firsts (brake by wire, for example) and full of tech that'll be developed for future models elsewhere in the range. The company describes it as “midway between a racecar and spaceship”. We've tested it... we concur.

Price $910,000 (indicative only, POA) Powertrain 4.0-litre turbo-petrol V8 with 8kWh battery, AWD Power/torque 735kW/800Nm (combined) EV range 25km 0-100km/h 2.5 seconds

