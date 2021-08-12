Video review: Sam Wallace drives the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S coupe
By Sam Wallace/Driven • 12/08/2021
Mercedes-AMG makes magic with its 4.0-litre biturbo V8 engine, in cars of all shapes and sizes.
The 63 S is the jewel of the GLE range, bringing the full force of that V8 with mild-hybrid technology. It's part SUV, part muscle car and, in this model, part coupe. Does it all come together in the right way? Come for a drive with Sam Wallace and find out.
