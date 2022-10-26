Volkswagen T-Roc R review: Roc star

It seems ‘R' is the letter of the year at Volkswagen New Zealand, as the high-performance moniker is more prevalent than ever in its line-up. This might sound like nothing new for the brand that has been putting R-Line badges on its vehicles as higher trim levels for some time now, but these new models are the real deal.

The Tiguan R shares its potent powertrain with the Golf R, even getting its fancy torque-splitting differential. The T-Roc R has now been introduced to VW’s local line-up, and although it isn’t sporting the quite the same kit as its R siblings, it’s still one heck of a small SUV.

Unlike the new Golf and Tiguan R models that sport a new-generation turbocharged engine making 235kW, the T-Roc R has stuck with the previous engine. But the 2.0-litre turbo still pumps out a healthy 221kW and matches the 400Nm of the other two.

As with all true R vehicles, the T-Roc gets an all-wheel drive system paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. You’re looking at 4.8 seconds to 100km/h and a top speed of 250km/h.

I wasn’t expecting too much from this crossover-based sibling, given it’s a little down on R-power. But it turns out the T-Roc is an exhilarating drive right out of the box.

Before I get into the nitty-gritty, I should mention an optional extra that seriously enhanced the experience. Offered exclusively (for now) on the T-Roc R is an Akrapovich exhaust with all the pops and bangs anyone could ever need; but it also costs an extra $5500. I understand the childish nature of an infatuation with loud noises, but it’s hard for anyone not to crack a grin when the car is barking like a rabid dog on deceleration.

The T-Roc feels exceptionally fast off the line, even more so when launch control is engaged. It isn’t crazy fast by modern standards, but it’s able to chirp all four tyres off the line, which is an impressive feat. But without the tricky torque-splitting rear differential, you lose a bit of R-excitement in the corners, and the T-Roc has the tendency to understeer in corners under load, whereas the other two rotate a lot easier.

‘R Mode’ is included in the driving mode selection, via the big R button on the steering wheel, and puts the car into its most extreme suspension, engine, and exhaust settings. It’s the most convenient way of getting the car ready for hard driving, or just annoying the neighbors.

On the inside, the facelifted T-Roc has been brought in line with the rest of VW’s modern interiors. This means it gets the new 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. It also gets the haptic-touch multifunction steering wheel that I still don’t love, but will use without (much) issue.

It has a plethora of modern advanced tech. This includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and a blind spot monitor. It also comes with a parallel parking assist system.

With the added Akrapovich exhaust at $5500, the T-Roc R will set you back $74,490. At this price point, you’re only $2500 short of the Golf R, which loses a bit of practicality, but replaces it with more dynamic performance. Then again, you’re going to have to fork out at least $82,990 for the Golf R with Drift Mode, which is a lot of the appeal of that car.

As a whole, the T-Roc R is an impressive little performance package. You’re not going to be breaking any lap records at your local track day with it, but in terms of spicing up a grocery run, it’s hard to beat.

BREAK IT DOWN

VOLKSWAGEN T-ROC R

ENGINE: 2.0-litre turbo petrol

POWER: 224kW/440Nm

GEARBOX: 7-speed automated dual-clutch (DSG), AWD

ECONOMY: 9.3l/100km (WLTP)

PRICE: $68,990