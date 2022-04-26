Watch: Sam Wallace checks out the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander
Coast host and DRIVEN ambassador, Sam Wallace, takes the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander for a spin.
He says it's potentially the most car for the least amount of money on the market.
Check out his thoughts on the 7 seater SUV in the video above.
By Driven • 26/04/2022