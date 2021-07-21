Watch: what's so Magic about a Honda Jazz's back seats?

The Honda Jazz is small, but it's always been strangely proportioned. Like, tiny on the outside but massive on the inside.

Every Jazz since the first-generation model in 2001 has had something called Magic Seat, a clever rear-chair folding system that takes maximum advantage of the car's flat floor by providing a variety of cargo-carrying options, including Utility, Tall and Long modes.

Magic Seat is still a unique selling proposition for Honda and it still has the capacity (get it?) to amaze. Check out the video above as a DRIVEN professional spokesmodel demonstrates the possibilities in the new entry-level Jazz Life.

