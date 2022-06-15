Tesla Model 3 Sedan 2021 Performance 350kW
$114,889
Tesla Model 3 Sedan 2021 Performance 350kW for sale
$114,889
Tesla Model 3 Sedan 2021 Performance 350kW for sale / $114,889
Body Type
Sedan
Odometer
16,000km
Transmission
Automatic
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Size
350cc
Location
Auckland
- Eagers Automotive NZ
- 11 Cavendish Drive, Manukau 2104
Body Type
Sedan
Odometer
16,000km
Transmission
Automatic
Fuel Type
Electric
Engine Size
350cc
Location
Auckland
The team at easyauto123 are delighted to present you with this 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance w/ Full Self Driving (Worth $11,200!).
* Performance: 350kW, AWD Dual Motor, 547km Range, 0-100km/h in 3.3s
* Safety: Blindspot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Speed Limit Recognition, Reverse Camera, Side View Cameras.
* Interior: Heated Leather Front Seats, Tinted Glass Roof w/ Ultraviolet and Infrared Protection, Ambient Lighting, Keyless Entry w/ Keyless Driving.
* Exterior: LED Headlights, LED Rear Lights, Power Tailgate, Electric Assist Front & Rear Doors, Automatic Headlights & Wipers.
* Infotainment: Tesla Mobile App, Bluetooth Handsfree, Wireless Charging, 15-in Touchscreen Display, DAB Radio, 4 x USB-C Ports, SatNav, 8 Speaker Stereo System, Custom Driver Profiles, Tesla Gaming Centre w/ Integrated X-Box Controller.
Go Anywhere. The pure aesthetically pleasing vehicle is one you don't want to let slip away. On top of it's definitively sharp edges and accented lighting, the fierce rare ruby red colouring, this Tesla stand out amongst the rest. 0-100km/h in 3.3s makes you feel like you are taking off as you hit the open roads and make your way for the futuristic adventures just waiting for you.
Details
|Make
|Tesla
|Model
|Model 3
|Variant
|Performance 350kW
|Year
|2021
|Engine size
|350cc
|Body type
|Sedan
|Odometer
|16,000 kms
|Exterior colour
|RED
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|Stock number
|72241
|Fuel Economy
Fuel Economy rating is 6.0 out of 6.
Annual fuel cost of $430
|Safety
safet safety rating
|Carbon Emissions
6 stars out of 6
|Clean Car rebate or fee
No rebate or fee
Contact
the Dealer
easyauto123 - Used
Address: 11 Cavendish Drive, Manukau 2104
View Location on Map
CALL THE DEALER : 09 942 6162
More from the Dealer