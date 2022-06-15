Tesla Model 3 Sedan 2021 Performance 350kW for sale

The team at easyauto123 are delighted to present you with this 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance w/ Full Self Driving (Worth $11,200!).

* Performance: 350kW, AWD Dual Motor, 547km Range, 0-100km/h in 3.3s

* Safety: Blindspot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Speed Limit Recognition, Reverse Camera, Side View Cameras.

* Interior: Heated Leather Front Seats, Tinted Glass Roof w/ Ultraviolet and Infrared Protection, Ambient Lighting, Keyless Entry w/ Keyless Driving.

* Exterior: LED Headlights, LED Rear Lights, Power Tailgate, Electric Assist Front & Rear Doors, Automatic Headlights & Wipers.

* Infotainment: Tesla Mobile App, Bluetooth Handsfree, Wireless Charging, 15-in Touchscreen Display, DAB Radio, 4 x USB-C Ports, SatNav, 8 Speaker Stereo System, Custom Driver Profiles, Tesla Gaming Centre w/ Integrated X-Box Controller.



Go Anywhere. The pure aesthetically pleasing vehicle is one you don't want to let slip away. On top of it's definitively sharp edges and accented lighting, the fierce rare ruby red colouring, this Tesla stand out amongst the rest. 0-100km/h in 3.3s makes you feel like you are taking off as you hit the open roads and make your way for the futuristic adventures just waiting for you.