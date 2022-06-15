Tesla Model 3 Sedan 2021 Performance 350kW for sale

Home / Tesla Model 3 Sedan 2021 Performance 350kW
The team at easyauto123 are delighted to present you with this 2021 Tesla Model 3 Performance w/ Full Self Driving (Worth $11,200!).
* Performance: 350kW, AWD Dual Motor, 547km Range, 0-100km/h in 3.3s
* Safety: Blindspot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Speed Limit Recognition, Reverse Camera, Side View Cameras.
* Interior: Heated Leather Front Seats, Tinted Glass Roof w/ Ultraviolet and Infrared Protection, Ambient Lighting, Keyless Entry w/ Keyless Driving.
* Exterior: LED Headlights, LED Rear Lights, Power Tailgate, Electric Assist Front & Rear Doors, Automatic Headlights & Wipers.
* Infotainment: Tesla Mobile App, Bluetooth Handsfree, Wireless Charging, 15-in Touchscreen Display, DAB Radio, 4 x USB-C Ports, SatNav, 8 Speaker Stereo System, Custom Driver Profiles, Tesla Gaming Centre w/ Integrated X-Box Controller.

Go Anywhere. The pure aesthetically pleasing vehicle is one you don't want to let slip away. On top of it's definitively sharp edges and accented lighting, the fierce rare ruby red colouring, this Tesla stand out amongst the rest. 0-100km/h in 3.3s makes you feel like you are taking off as you hit the open roads and make your way for the futuristic adventures just waiting for you.

Make Tesla
Model Model 3
Variant Performance 350kW
Year 2021
Engine size 350cc
Body type Sedan
Odometer 16,000 kms
Exterior colour RED
Transmission Automatic
Fuel Type Electric
Stock number 72241
Fuel Economy

Fuel Economy rating is 6.0 out of 6.

Annual fuel cost of $430
Safety

safet safety rating
Based on 2019 ANCAP rating for 19+ models

Carbon Emissions

6 stars out of 6
0g/100km CO2

Clean Car rebate or fee

No rebate or fee
This car has already been registered in New Zealand and is not eligible for a Clean Car fee or rebate.

Please refer to www.rightcar.govt.nz for more information on Clean Car fees, rebates and eligibility criteria

easyauto123 - Used
Address: 11 Cavendish Drive, Manukau 2104

