Top 10 new cars of 2018: AA Driven Car of the year finalists

The inaugural AA Driven Car of the Year awards will take place next week in Auckland.

The process of finding the best car in NZ has lasted all year, with any new car available to purchase from October 2017 to September 2018 eligible for the top prize.

In October, a panel of nine motoring journalists determined the top 10 cars of 2018 and the outright winner will be announced on December 12.

Competition was extremely tough in 2018, with strong entries in every segment from small car to large SUV. After much deliberation and a few arguments, the 10 best cars have been determined.

Before the winner is announced, we look back at the 10 best cars on sale right now and how they made their way to the AA Driven Car of the Year finals.

In alphabetical order, the top 10 finalists are:

Holden Commodore

Hyundai i30N

Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai Kona

Kia Stinger

Mazda CX-8

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Subaru Forester

Suzuki Swift Sport

Volvo XC40

