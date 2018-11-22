Mercedes-Benz X-Class 'T&T' edition ute: Sam Wallace review
22/11/2018
Say hello to the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, enhanced on local shores by Trucks & Trailers New Zealand.
Mercedes-Benz were the first premium European manufacturer to launch a ute in New Zealand, but the team at Trucks & Trailers have taken the German workhorse to a new level with a range of authorised accessories.
Sam hits the road in the new X-Class, heading to a work site to show some builders and towing his toys to the beach.
The X250d model Sam drives has a 2.3-litre turbo diesel engine with 140kW of power and 450Nm of torque, enough to haul 3.5 tonnes of goodies.
